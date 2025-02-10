Gracie Hunt shares heartfelt 'crying' post after Chiefs crushing Super Bowl loss
It wasn’t the outcome Gracie Hunt and the Hunt family wanted or envisioned for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
The team has had so much success and was on the verge of NFL history to become the first ever to three-peat. Then the game happened and before you could blink the Philadelphia Eagles were up 24-0 and nothing could go right for the Chiefs, and with it the dream died in a 40-22 final score.
RELATED: What Taylor Swift said after getting booed at the Super Bowl
About the only thing that did go right on the night was Gracie’s stunning gold minidress and purse she posted on the sideline before kickoff. It was her best fit of the season, but unfortunately not a lucky one.
The 25-year-old Chiefs heiress daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt took to Instagram to share some happier moments from the game with her family, and dropped the following heartbroken message to the team and fans.
“Praise Him when you win; Praise Him when you lose. 💔Crying on the inside like a winner. It wasn't the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team's heart and the incredible season we had. Thank you to our sweet friends and family who came to support this weekend and stayed through the post game reception. Thank you to every person in the Chiefs organization for going above and beyond in all you do we love you like family. Thank you to the incredible fans who bleed red with us. You all are the heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom and are truly the best fans in the NFL. We'll be back Chiefs Kingdom.”
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' best Super Bowl moment was adorable Brittany, kids pregame one
It was still a historic run for the Chiefs and the Hunt family. No doubt, the former Miss Kansas Gracie and her fabulous fits will still be in championship form come next season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl