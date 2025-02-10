Patrick Mahomes' best Super Bowl moment was adorable Brittany, kids pregame one
It was not the night Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs envisioned as they went for a record three-peat in Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
The dream ended in a nightmare as the green confetti fell at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Lousiana, and the two-time defending champions had not only been dethroned but thoroughly thumped, 40-22, in a final score that wasn’t even that close.
While Mahomes finished with 257 yards and three touchdowns, he had two uncharacteristic interceptions and was under pressure all game long. It’s definitely a night he will want to forget.
The only real good memory he can take was from the pregame when he had a special moment with wife Brittany Mahomes and his kids, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2.
What a cute moment.
Brittany, who just had the couple’s third child, Golden Raye, on January 12, looked amazing in her all-white Chiefs fit, but it was a disastrous trip for the Mahomes family from the start. Brittany took the kids to the aquarium when she arrived a few days earlier, and things didn’t go so well with Bronze. Then, before the Super Bowl, she had another mom fail as Sterling wasn’t having it for a photo.
All is still good in the Mahomes household. Patrick is still 29 and in his prime and has a chance to win more — he already has three Super Bowls. He gets to go home to his new baby girl and enjoy the offseason and at least take memories like his pregame family one with him, and try and forget the ones like below.
