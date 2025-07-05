The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes refuses July 4th fireworks in Chiefs revenge quote promise

The blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has left the two-time NFL MVP looking for revenge. The July 4th holiday is just another work day until then.

Matthew Graham

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

A three-time Super Bowl champion does not get embarrassed and blown out in the NFL's biggest game.

The dream of a historic three-peat turned into a nightmare as the Philadelphia Eagles made Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look like a pedestrian franchise in a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX that was never even that close.

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts
Feb. 14, 2025: A sad Patrick Mahomes and happy Jalen Hurts appear in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum before the Eagles Super Bowl parade. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's obvious that the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP is on a mission to get back to the mountaintop, and while every other American is enjoying fireworks and barbecues on July 4th, the two-time First-Team All-Pro considers it just another work day this year instead of a big party with wife Brittany and their three kids Sterling, Bronze, and baby Golden.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Seen walking into the Chiefs facility for off-season conditioning, the 29 year old was asked about enjoying the American holiday.

"I don't do fireworks in July," Mahomes retorted with a sly smile. "I do them in February."

Time will tell if the extra motivation will work for Mahomes and his battered and bruised teammates, along with former Eagles head coach Andy Reid, who had the best of his former team the last time they played each other in the Super Bowl.

Until then, his wife will only have to avoid actual eagles in their driveway on Independence Day.

Matthew Graham
