Who Stood Out in Sixers' 2024 Summer League Campaign?
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their time at the NBA’s Summer League with a 103-98 win over the defending title-winning Boston Celtics. With the Sixers departing Las Vegas with a record of 4-1, it provided fans around the league with an insight to the future pool of talent, here are some players who stuck out.
Ricky Council IV
Last season was massive for Ricky Council IV, as the 22-year-old went from going undrafted following his time at Arkansas, to earning himself a seven million dollar contract. This came as a result of tireless work with the Sixers, during the 32 games he spent in the NBA, as well as his efforts with the Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 23 points on 46 percent shooting for Mike Longabardi’s side.
If the Summer League proved one thing for Council, it’s that he’s ready to hit the ground running this season, as he would average 19 points per game on 36 percent shooting from the field, during his time in Vegas. This was only highlighted in Philadelphia’s opening win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Council dropped 29 points along with eight rebounds.
Jared McCain
When Philadelphia drafted Jared McCain at the 16th pick, there were some people who were questioning the Sixers’ front office about this decision, but the former Duke guard made sure to answer the call. Throughout his five game stint, the 20-year-old managed to average 13 points per game, while securing five rebounds.
While these numbers aren’t enough to guarantee him a spot in the starting lineup alongside Tyrese Maxey, it’s certainly a great starting point, giving Sixer fans a sneak peek of what to expect from their first-round pick.
Adem Bona
While Council and McCain flourished in the Summer League due to their offensive capabilities, Adem Bona shined due to his work on the defensive end of the court. Throughout his five appearances, Bona managed to average 2.4 blocks per game, which was the fourth highest in Vegas, falling right behind second overall pick Alexandre Sarr.
Apart from his defensive theatrics, Bona proved to be useful for the Sixers, grabbing five rebounds per game, as well as six points. The Nigerian center will be looking to soak in playing time behind Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, following the departure of Paul Reed earlier on in the off-season.
David Jones
One name that snuck under the radar before the Summer League was that of David Jones, who signed with the Sixers after he went undrafted this year, following an eventful season with the Memphis Tigers.
Jones made good use of his time in the Summer League, averaging 10 points per game on an efficient 46 percent from the field, with this offensive flair being showcased in Philadelphia’s win over the Celtics, where he’d drop 23 points on 60 percent accuracy.
Given this, Jones certainly has a spot at the Chase Fieldhouse for the coming season, undoubtedly being one to watch with the Blue Coats this season.
