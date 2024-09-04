Livvy Dunne jokes about her jet-setting lifestyle in epic video post
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is living her best life.
After a summer of awesome parties, rocking the ESPYs, lighting up Paris, the 21-year-old athlete is back on campus for her fifth year of eligibility at LSU.
Dunne has recently been seen bonding with teammates in bikinis, revealing the famous people in her phone, and of course rooting on her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Skenes just won his 9th game last night, helping the Pirates shut out the Chicago Cubs. Dunne gave her thoughts about the performance on her Instagram: “Not too shabby”, Dunne posted.
Despite the “brutal” LSU gymnastics practices, Dunne appears to be enjoying her final season as a Tiger, and the new lifestyle her fame has afforded her. She took to her 8.1 million followers on TikTok to joke about her private jet life. Watch it here.
Dunne’s caption reads: “pov: me leaving school after any minor inconvenience” with her boarding a private jet, putting her feet up, and blowing kisses. She tagged it, “this is a joke btw #foryou”.
Joke or not, Dunne has worked hard for the lifestyle to be able to fly in private jets. Afterall, it’s not the first time she’s been seen flying in one. She took one in July to the MLB All-Star game with Skenes.
And to other Pirates games:
She may not be Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo private jet status yet, but she’s certainly on her way.
