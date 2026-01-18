Puka Nacua’s ex Hallie flaunts ‘spoiled’ LA day as Rams star freezes vs Bears

The Los Angeles Rams have headed to face the Chicago Bears in a frigid road contest on January 18, with the winner set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

As good as the Bears have been this season, it's hard to bet against the Rams' passing attack right now. Veteran quarterback Matt Stafford is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award this season, largely because of the production of his two star wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Nacua went off during the team's Wild Card round win against the Carolina Panthers, amassing 10 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown through the air while adding 14 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

And Puka will likely need another inspired performance in the cold weather if his team is to emerge victorious and earn a trip to their first NFC Championship game since they won the Super Bowl in 2021.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Puka has made a lot of headlines with his elite play this season. He has also made headlines with various aspects of his personal life, including his relationship with Hallie Aiono.

The couple were together for three and a half years and had a son, named Kingston, before breaking up in early 2025. Despite no longer being together, Aiono and Nacua appear to be in solid standing, especially regarding their son.

Hallie Aiono/Instagram

Hallie Aiono's 'spoiled' social media post turns heads before Rams game

What's for sure is that Aiono treated herself and Kingston before Sunday's Rams game, as she made a post to her Instagram story showing a box of sweet treats from Beverly Hills cookies.

"Kingston and I were spoiled 🖤," the post was captioned.

Hallie Aiono's January 18 Instagram story. | Instagram/@hallieaiono

These treats will taste even sweeter for Aiono if they're eaten after a Rams win.

