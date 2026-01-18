Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir with special Patriots fit for Texans game

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are hoping for a Super Bowl run for the first time without Tom Brady. The No. 2 seed must first get through the Houston Texans on Sunday in the divisional round. The quarterback’s wife showed her love for the team and her husband with a head-turning fit in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the North Carolina Tar Heels, has put together an MVP-caliber season with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He got his first taste of playoff football in the Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Maye has been a huge hit with fans in New England | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It won’t be that easy against the league’s No. 1 defense vs. the pass in Houston. Just look at what happened to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

While Drake has been a hit on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been one off of it. Her popular cooking TikTok videos have been inundated with fan comments, while her game-day fits have caused a stir like her head-to-toe New England blue look, and the sparkly pants Patriots fit in that playoff win.

Ann has been a hit on game days like Drake. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Earlier in the week, Ann Michael already had a Patriots-colored look going, but for Sunday’s game she let everyone know who she’s rooting for with an “I ❤️Drake Maye” sweatshirt and elite fur coat on.

Ann Michael Maye is wearing an “I ❤️ Drake Maye” sweatshirt today. Iconic!! pic.twitter.com/Z0EZ3WLsOb — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) January 18, 2026

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.

