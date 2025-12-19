Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend Hallie turns up heat in selfie amid Rams star’s drama
Pacua Nacua was in the news all week — and it wasn’t for his stellar play on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Rams. The Pro Bowl receiver’s ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono made headlines herself on Friday with a random selfie that turned up the heat.
The 24-year-old superstar receiver had comments on many topics go viral leading up to the huge NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks when he did an interview hanging with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on. One part that caught the wrong kind of attention was him practicing a celebration that was offensive to Jewish people.
He’d apologize for it before the Rams even played:
Nacua would touch on other topics from not getting married because “they all cheat,” to blaming Taylor Swift for the Kansas City Chiefs’ downfall this season.
After crushing the refs before the game in the same interview, he dissed them after the heartbreaking loss on Thursday right to the Seahawks in a post he’d immediately delete. The league fined him $25K for his comments on Friday.
Unfortunately, Nacua’s antics overshadowed his 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Amid it all, Aiono posted this selfie with a “GOOFY FOR YOU” T-shirt on.
Their relationship:
Nacua and Aiono broke up in early 2025 after dating for three-and-a-half years. It was an ugly breakup that involved a paternity test to confirm he’s the dad to a son with her named Kingston.
They did work it out enough where she was seen at his last game and he shared a sweet moment with his son:
