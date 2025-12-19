Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend Hallie turns up heat in selfie amid Rams star’s drama

Pacua Nacua was in the news all week — and it wasn’t for his stellar play on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Rams. The Pro Bowl receiver’s ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono made headlines herself on Friday with a random selfie that turned up the heat.

The 24-year-old superstar receiver had comments on many topics go viral leading up to the huge NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks when he did an interview hanging with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on. One part that caught the wrong kind of attention was him practicing a celebration that was offensive to Jewish people.

RELATED: Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend in spotlight for TNF amid Rams receiver’s rough week

Rams star WR Puka Nacua also worked on a touchdown celebration dance on Adin Ross’ livestream in which he rubs his hands into the camera.



It’s an action can be seen as mocking Jewish people.



Nacua promised to do this dance after he scores. pic.twitter.com/Gttry6BeF8 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 17, 2025

He’d apologize for it before the Rams even played:

Puka Nacua/Instagram

RELATED: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly slams NFL refs in 'petty' post after Rams shocker

Nacua would touch on other topics from not getting married because “they all cheat,” to blaming Taylor Swift for the Kansas City Chiefs’ downfall this season.

After crushing the refs before the game in the same interview, he dissed them after the heartbreaking loss on Thursday right to the Seahawks in a post he’d immediately delete. The league fined him $25K for his comments on Friday.

Unfortunately, Nacua’s antics overshadowed his 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Amid it all, Aiono posted this selfie with a “GOOFY FOR YOU” T-shirt on.

Hailee Aiono/Instagram

Their relationship:

Nacua and Aiono broke up in early 2025 after dating for three-and-a-half years. It was an ugly breakup that involved a paternity test to confirm he’s the dad to a son with her named Kingston.

They did work it out enough where she was seen at his last game and he shared a sweet moment with his son:

WHOLESOME: #Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua kissing his newborn son Kingston on the field pregame on Sunday.



❤️



Nacua and his ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono welcomed their son in October.

pic.twitter.com/09Lux97dD4 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 18, 2025

