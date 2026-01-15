Puka Nacua's ex Hallie raises eyebrows in Bears colors holding Rams star's baby
It's hard to imagine that the Los Angeles Rams stand a chance of beating the Chicago Bears this weekend if star wide receiver Puka Nacua doesn't produce a spectacular performance.
While the Rams haven't played the Bears yet this season, the fact that Puka was arguably the NFL's best receiver this season and went off for 10 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown (while adding 14 yards and another touchdown on the ground) against the Carolina Panthers last weekend suggests he should have no problem against Chicago.
Nacua putting together this extraordinary season on the field is made even more impressive, given everything he has had to deal with off the field.
Nacua has been at the center of controversies in recent months stemming from comments and gestures he made on the guest of live streams. However, the biggest personal tumult he's had to endure over the past year pertains to his personal life.
Nacua was dating Hallie Aiono for three and a half years before the couple broke up in early 2025. It was an ugly and public breakup, and included Aiono taking a paternity test to confirm her son, Kingston, was indeed Puka's.
Hailee Aiono turns heads in Bears colored fit before Puka Nacua's Rams game
The former couple have reconciled enough that Aiono has appeared at recent games with Nacua's son in tow.
However, the outfit she wore in a January 15 Instagram post of her and Kingston on a plane is sure to turn heads, if only because her jacket could be construed as Chicago Bears colors.
"First flight with my mini me♥️," the post was captioned.
Aiono will likely be wearing more Ramas-centric colors during her ex-boyfriend's game this weekend.
