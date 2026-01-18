Caleb Williams wears neon-bright sweater to match nails for Bears vs. Rams game

Remember when Caleb Williams painting his nails and eccentric style used to be negative?

Jan. 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Well if you beat the Green Bay Packers in a historic comeback during the NFL Wild Card Round that will live forever in Chicago Bears history, painting your nails is now the biggest trend amongst men in Chi-Town.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Caleb Williams has started a movement in Chicago with male Bears fans getting their nails done and drinking matcha.



Caleb is already the face of Chicago sports. pic.twitter.com/ev0ueG8uwD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 18, 2026

Next up come the immensely talented Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round and NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford, and the Bears' former No. 1 overall pick arrived in style with a neon-bright sweater to match his nails.

It's a nearly $2,000 sweater that Williams is rocking

Caleb Williams arrives for the Bears NFC Divisional Round game vs. the Rams | Chicago Bears/Instagram

If Chicago wins today and the sweater becomes a new sensation, the haute couture CELINE logo-intarsia striped cotton and alpaca-blend polo sweater is almost impossible to find online.

Even if Bears fans were able to track it down, they'd better be ready to pay a steep price, since we see it listed for about $2,000 and higher.

Jan. 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

All eyes are on the Heisman Trophy winner to match the epic performance the 24-year-old former USC standout had against their NFC North bitter rival Packers, and that sweater certainly makes a statement that he's up for the challenge.

Lil Wayne and Caleb squash painted nails feud

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after defeating the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Lil Wayne, a diehard Packers fan, came after Williams with an expletive-laced rant after that legendary game, at least for Bears fans, but earlier this week, the rap star showed his respect to the second-year QB.

"Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear," Lil Wayne wrote.

Caleb returned the love, but had to add some little Bears smack-talking for good measure.

