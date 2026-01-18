The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caleb Williams wears neon-bright sweater to match nails for Bears vs. Rams game

The Chicago Bears QB has become the toast of Chi-Town, and his fit for the NFC Divisional Round playoff game vs. the LA Rams will add to his legend if he wins.
Matthew Graham|
Dec. 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field.
Dec. 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

In this story:

Chicago Bears

Remember when Caleb Williams painting his nails and eccentric style used to be negative?

Caleb Williams
Jan. 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Well if you beat the Green Bay Packers in a historic comeback during the NFL Wild Card Round that will live forever in Chicago Bears history, painting your nails is now the biggest trend amongst men in Chi-Town.

RELATED: Caleb Williams' ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers playoff game

Next up come the immensely talented Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round and NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford, and the Bears' former No. 1 overall pick arrived in style with a neon-bright sweater to match his nails.

RELATED: Caleb Williams’ rumored gf Ashaley cools dating talk with Bears star in latest post

It's a nearly $2,000 sweater that Williams is rocking

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams arrives for the Bears NFC Divisional Round game vs. the Rams | Chicago Bears/Instagram

If Chicago wins today and the sweater becomes a new sensation, the haute couture CELINE logo-intarsia striped cotton and alpaca-blend polo sweater is almost impossible to find online.

Even if Bears fans were able to track it down, they'd better be ready to pay a steep price, since we see it listed for about $2,000 and higher.

RELATED: Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend Alina stuns in black tank top with Bears QB loving it

Caleb Williams
Jan. 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

All eyes are on the Heisman Trophy winner to match the epic performance the 24-year-old former USC standout had against their NFC North bitter rival Packers, and that sweater certainly makes a statement that he's up for the challenge.

Lil Wayne and Caleb squash painted nails feud

Caleb Williams
Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after defeating the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Lil Wayne, a diehard Packers fan, came after Williams with an expletive-laced rant after that legendary game, at least for Bears fans, but earlier this week, the rap star showed his respect to the second-year QB.

"Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear," Lil Wayne wrote.

Caleb returned the love, but had to add some little Bears smack-talking for good measure.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion