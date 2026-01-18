Caleb Williams wears neon-bright sweater to match nails for Bears vs. Rams game
In this story:
Remember when Caleb Williams painting his nails and eccentric style used to be negative?
Well if you beat the Green Bay Packers in a historic comeback during the NFL Wild Card Round that will live forever in Chicago Bears history, painting your nails is now the biggest trend amongst men in Chi-Town.
Next up come the immensely talented Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round and NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford, and the Bears' former No. 1 overall pick arrived in style with a neon-bright sweater to match his nails.
It's a nearly $2,000 sweater that Williams is rocking
If Chicago wins today and the sweater becomes a new sensation, the haute couture CELINE logo-intarsia striped cotton and alpaca-blend polo sweater is almost impossible to find online.
Even if Bears fans were able to track it down, they'd better be ready to pay a steep price, since we see it listed for about $2,000 and higher.
All eyes are on the Heisman Trophy winner to match the epic performance the 24-year-old former USC standout had against their NFC North bitter rival Packers, and that sweater certainly makes a statement that he's up for the challenge.
Lil Wayne and Caleb squash painted nails feud
Lil Wayne, a diehard Packers fan, came after Williams with an expletive-laced rant after that legendary game, at least for Bears fans, but earlier this week, the rap star showed his respect to the second-year QB.
"Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear," Lil Wayne wrote.
Caleb returned the love, but had to add some little Bears smack-talking for good measure.
