Quinn Hughes’ Rumored Girlfriend Olivia Bonn Hints at Olympics Absence With New Post

If the Team USA men's hockey team is going to take home gold in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, they're going to need world-class defender Quinn Hughes to play up to his potential.

The former Vancouver Canucks star (who won the Norris Trophy in 2024) was traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren, and a 2026 first-round pick last December, in what was one of the biggest blockbuster trades in the NHL's recent history.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

But the NHL is not on Hughes' mind right now, as he's trying to help Team USA secure gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics after they were upset by Slovakia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 games, thus keeping them from a medal.

Team USA's first game is against Latvia on February 12. While Hughes will be in the building, someone who is rumored to be close to him won't be.

Quinn Hughes | IMAGO / Bildbyran

Quinn Hughes' Rumored GF Olivia Makes Tropical Post Amid Olympics Debut

There has been much speculation that Hughes is dating influencer Olivia Boon. While neither has confirmed this relationship, they also haven't denied the rumors.

What's for sure is that Boon isn't in Italy to support Hughes, as she posted a photo beneath a palm tree on February 12, shortly before Team USA's debut game of the Milano Cortina games.

Olivia Bonn's February 12 Instagram post. | Instagram/@oliviaabonn

Perhaps there was no deeper meaning to this post from Bonn. Or perhaps she was making it clear that she isn't anywhere near Hughes ahead of what might be the most important week of his life, in a professional sense.

Regardless, one would imagine that she'll be tuned on to see him play on Thursday.

Olivia Bonn | Instagram/@oliviaabonn

