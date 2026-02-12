Who is Breezy Johnson’s Boyfriend Who Proposed to Skier at Olympics?
The Milano Cortina Games have been unforgettable for alpine skier Breezy Johnson: She became the second downhill U.S. women’s skier to win an Olympic gold medal with Lindsey Vonn (2010), and now she got engaged to her boyfriend.
Just four days ago Breezy won her first gold medal, which secured the first of the 2026 Winter Games for Team USA.
On Thursday, there was no gold, just a ring. The 30-year-old Johnson, who hails from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, crashed out on the super-G race. Despite not winning, she won at life when her boyfriend Connor Watkins got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes!
What a moment! What an Olympics!
The ring
It’s a special-looking ring, too, with a silver band wrapped around a blue gemstone with tiny diamonds.
A Taylor Swift connection
The box it came in included a lyrics from Taylor Swift's "The Alchemy" that read, "Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?"
Watkins told TODAY he was nervous
“It’s an incredibly surreal experience,” Watkins said. “I’d been really nervous. Every time she goes down the hill, I’m nervous, right? … She got up after the crash. It was good, and that was a sigh of relief. And then my heart started racing again, because I knew I was about to go and get down on my own knee and propose.”
In 2022, Johnson came out as bisexual: “To those 🏳️🌈 people out there who feel a little different and want to see people like them at the top I am here to represent that we are out there, we are normal, and we can do whatever we want,” she wrote on Instagram.
Who is Connor Watkins?
He’s the man of the moment at the Olympics, but who is the man behind the proposal?
He’s a construction worker
He works in construction job after his career in football.
He not the former college football star
The Villanova Wildcats QB that shares the same name played at the school from 2020-2024 throwing for 7,028 yards, 50 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. Reports surfaced that was him, and it’s not.
He was mentioned before the Olympics
Johnson mentioned her 30th birthday, which was on January 19, in an interview before the Games on NBC and how Oh, my boyfriend sent me flowers.”
He plans to take a vacation with Johnson after the Olympics
“We’re going to take a little trip after this, may go to Livigno for a few days,” he said. “And then we’ll see where the road takes us next.”
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.