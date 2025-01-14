The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rapper Fabolous nails joke watching USC's JuJu Watkins courtside

USC basketball star JuJu Watkins had a celebrity guest pull up to her game earlier this month, rapper Fabolous, and he referenced a meme with a perfect joke.

Josh Sanchez

Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins celebrates after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins celebrates after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
BBQ Chicken Alert! BBQ Chicken Alert! Earlier this month, JuJu Watkins and the USC women's basketball team cooked the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by 50 points, 92-42, with star guard JuJu Watkins recording a game-high 23 points to go with a game-high 14 rebounds and four assists.

While JuJu was ballin' on the court for the No. 4 Trojans, she had a special guest pull up to The RAC, Brooklyn rapper Fabolous.

It has been more than a week since that game, but Fabolous finally posted a photo with JuJu on social media that was accompanied by a perfect caption.

Fab simply wrote, "Came for the barbecue chicken."

Earlier this season, JuJu dropped the "barbecue chicken" line which references a popular meme with Shaq. It has since been used in several ways, most notably when someone gets "cooked" or owned on the court.

When you ball out and embarrass your opponent, you are eating and they're barbecue chicken.

This season, JuJu has turned a lot of her opponents into barbecue chicken.

JuJu Watkins, USC women's basketbal
USC Trojans women's basketball star JuJu Watkins smiles with the LAFC falcon before the game against the New York Red Bulls. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2 sophomore is currently averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Most recently, JuJu dropped 35 points in a 95-73 win over Penn State.

Up next for the Trojans is a trip to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, January 19.

