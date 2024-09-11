Sunisa Lee shares patriotic bathroom selfies (PHOTOS)
Sunisa Lee has had quite the week in New York.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist moved to New York City from Saint Paul, Minnesota, after the 2024 Summer Games in Paris ended. She’s been very active in the Big Apple and on social media for her first New York Fashion Week.
The star gymnast went full glam in a glittery Tory Burch minidress, was seen wearing a mystifying Tommy Hilfiger trench coat, and posted for an epic photo with fellow Olympic champ Gabby Thomas.
On Wednesday, she posted two very patriotic mirror selfies from a bathroom (scroll to see both).
There’s no caption on the photos, but the shirt with the American flag speaks volumes on 9/11. Lee, whose parents are refugees from Laos, has represented her country in the Olympics and is obviously a proud first-generation American.
We salute you Lee and the heroes and victims of the horrible tragedy of September 11, 2001.
