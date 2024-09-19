Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade adorably lip-syncs Ed Sheeran hit
Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade has been everywhere since winning four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She won gold in the floor exercise, silver in the all-around and vault, and bronze in the team competition.
Not only is she a hero in Brazil, she's becoming a global star.
Andrade has been kicking back on the beach and flexing her bikini-clad escapades on social media and has even unveiled a brand new, red-hot look in the past week.
LOOK: Jordan Chiles flaunts stunning gold leotard in mirror selfie
But what could be next? Well, apparently Rebeca is a huge fan of Ed Sheeran and with the Grammy winner performing at Parque Olimpico in Rio on Thursday, September 19, fans were asking if she would like to go to the concert.
In a story posted to the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation Instagram account, she made the answer clear with an adorable lip-sync performance of Sheeran's hit song "Photograph."
That's spot on. Ed should go ahead and make the Olympic champion his special guest for the night.
Throughout her Olympic career, Andrade has won six medals. Along with the four won in Paris, she claimed gold in the vault at the 2020 Tokyo Games and a silver in the all-around.
The Brazilian star has also won an impressive three gold medals -- one all-around, two vault -- at the World Championships.
The 25-year-old Andrade began training in gymnastics at age four and never looked back.
Give her that call, Mr. Sheeran.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend