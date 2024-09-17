Rebeca Andrade rocks curly hair, white bralette in dancing video
Rebeca Andrade is enjoying her time after the Olympics. The 25 year old is now the most decorated gymnast in Brazil history. With a gold in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Andrade now holds six overall Olympic medals — two golds, three silvers, and one bronze.
She also has the claim of defeating USA’s Simone Biles at her signature floor exercise event, edging her out for the gold in Paris.
With time off, the Brazilian beauty is living it up, hitting up the beach and showing off her bikini look, and being honored at the first-ever NFL game in Brazil while rocking a tasseled-red oversized coat.
Now, Andrade is letting her hair down and sporting a new curly look while dancing with her friend and fellow gymnast Lorrane Oliveira.
In the translated caption, Andrade says, “you created a monster.” Well, she is also known as "Rebeyonce" in Brazil for her love of the singer Beyoncé. The nickname stuck when she performed floor exercises in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio to Beyoncé songs.
Andrade deserves to dance and have a good time after all that hard work in the Olympics.
