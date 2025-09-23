Russell Wilson posts inspiring message after Jaxson Dart named Giants starting QB
Love him or hate him, Russell Wilson puts in the time and effort for charity work.
The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been a polarizing figure late in his career, and that was still very much the case when the 36 year old was named the starter for the New York Giants. After an up-and-down start to the season with two terrible games and a monster performance against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns, news broke today that this year's first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart would be replacing Wilson this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ciara's husband was visiting Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital when he learned he was no longer the starter, but the father of their four children still shared an Instagram post with photos and an inspirational quote.
"With God, nothing is impossible," Wilson wrote. "Grateful for His healing power!!! 🙏🏾."
Seeing these courageous kids probably put it in perspective for the ten-time Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Many of the Year winner, and it's probably a relief for his family given they're always in the spotlight. In Sunday Night Football's loss to the Chiefs, the boos were loud, and Giants fans were clamoring to start the rookie Dart.
Luckily with such sad news professionally, visiting a children's hospital teaches all of us what humility and gratitude looks like.
