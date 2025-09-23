The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson posts inspiring message after Jaxson Dart named Giants starting QB

The New York Giants quarterback was visiting a children's hospital when the news broke he was no longer going to be the starter.

Matthew Graham

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Love him or hate him, Russell Wilson puts in the time and effort for charity work.

The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been a polarizing figure late in his career, and that was still very much the case when the 36 year old was named the starter for the New York Giants. After an up-and-down start to the season with two terrible games and a monster performance against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns, news broke today that this year's first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart would be replacing Wilson this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

RELATED: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara rocks wild leather fit before Giants-Cowboys game

Russell Wilson
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes to a teammate before Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) can get to him, Sunday, September 21, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ciara's husband was visiting Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital when he learned he was no longer the starter, but the father of their four children still shared an Instagram post with photos and an inspirational quote.

Russell Wilson, Ciara
IMAGO / imageSPACE

"With God, nothing is impossible," Wilson wrote. "Grateful for His healing power!!! 🙏🏾."

Seeing these courageous kids probably put it in perspective for the ten-time Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Many of the Year winner, and it's probably a relief for his family given they're always in the spotlight. In Sunday Night Football's loss to the Chiefs, the boos were loud, and Giants fans were clamoring to start the rookie Dart.

Russell Wilson, Ciara
Mar 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) poses for a photo with model Jordyn Woods, singer Ciara, and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson following the game against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Luckily with such sad news professionally, visiting a children's hospital teaches all of us what humility and gratitude looks like.

Russell Wilson, Ciara
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

