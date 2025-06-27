Russell Wilson praises 'queen' Ciara's history-making moment with this emoji
Pop icon Ciara — who was been married to Giants QB Russell Wilson since 2016 — made history with her latest magazine shoot, becoming the first African-American woman to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Africa.
Wilson, always one to brag on his WAG, couldn't help but gush over his wife's huge achievement — and also let everyone know just how he felt about her stunning photo shoot.
While Ciara promoted the cover in a joint post with Rolling Stone Africa — sharing multiple photos from the stunning shoot, which included shots of her donning several knit dresses and traditional African clothing — Wilson did the same on his own Instagram Story, sharing several of the pics with his own commentary.
Posting the cover shot, he let the emojis do the talking, adding three flames — 🔥🔥🔥 — in honor of her historic moment (and just how stunning she looked on the cover).
Wilson followed up that Insta Story with another, posting a different pic from Ciara's Rolling Stone shoot. This time, she stunned in a colorful knitted frock and thigh-high patent leather boots. The NFL star couldn't be prouder.
"My Queen. Mrs. Wilson," Wilson captioned the photo, tagging his wife.
While the star quarterback is never one to shy away from praising the "1, 2 Step" singer, Ciara is never one to shy away from posting fire emoji-worthy photos for her husband to gush over — frequently sharing headline-making fits to social media.
Of course, it's not just Wilson who knows he has something special in Ciara — the SI Swimsuit model is just as proud of her husband as she is of her.
"You show up for our babies the biggest way every day!" Ciara, who shares three children with Wilson and one with ex Future, posted on Father's Day. "Your love, dedication, leadership, and presence makes all the difference! You inspire us so much! We are so grateful for you! Thanks for being the amazing Father you are @DangeRussWilson! You really are the best! Happy Father’s Day! We love you so much!"
