Ciara flaunts wild miniskirt-jeans combo without Russell Wilson on red carpet
Ciara is crushing so many fits lately whether it’s with her husband Russell Wilson, her kids, a concert, or on the red carpet. Her latest unique look definitely stands out, though.
The 39-year-old recording artist, wife of the New York Giants quarterback, and mother of four has been all over the place recently since her husband came to NY from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara
We’ve seen her rocking matching jean shorts with Jelly Roll, dancing with New York Knicks cheerleaders, going full Wicked witch for her daughter’s birthday, rocking a pink bunny New York Yankees fit, and even going Queen of England with her look in London. Those are just a few examples of many lately.
Speaking of her fits lately, Ciara dropped a big photo dump of more of them and wrote, “Thankful for the grind, the opportunity, and all the love. All the good vibes. Happy Juneteenth 🖤.”
RELATED: Ciara’s all-black stunner has Russell Wilson swooning during Giants minicamp
Among those looks she shared was one with a crazy miniskirt-jeans combo with the matching jacket that was super impressive while on the red carpet for a Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen live event.
Ciara always brings fashion forward with her looks like these like no one else can.
We can’t wait to see what she breaks out for Wilson during the NFL season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate