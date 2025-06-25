Seahawks selection of Russell Wilson earns incredible honor from NFL analyst
It's hard to do much better than picking Russell Wilson with the 75th overall pick. Getting a Super Bowl-winner and someone who helmed your franchise for 10 seasons at that draft spot is an incredible steal. While he never received an MVP vote, he made the Pro Bowl nine times with the Seattle Seahawks and could end up in the Hall of Fame.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon seems to agree. In fact, the analyst ranked the 25 best draft choices of the 21st century, and the Seahawks selecting Wilson in 2012 was second only to one pick since 2000.
He said, "Here’s another future Hall of Famer with one of the best resumes in league history, but unlike Brees, Rodgers, Jackson, and Hurts, Wilson wasn’t even taken in the first two rounds." Only Tom Brady being picked in the sixth round was deemed a better selection in the last 25 years than Wilson.
The Seahawks QB was ranked ahead of Travis Kelce, Lamar Jackson, Jared Allen, Rob Gronkowski, Tyreek Hill, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers. It doesn't get much better than that collection of players, and Wilson's selection was ranked higher.
He may now be a journeyman who is not remotely as good as he was with the Seahawks, but Wilson still had an unbelievable career in Seattle, one that earned him this praise and may get him into the Hall of Fame when he decides to call it a career.
