Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf's famous WAGs Ciara, Normani do spicy dance in odd hats
Former Seattle Seahawks teammates Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf still have a close relationship despite being on different teams. So do their famous WAGs who just did a music video together, and now a dance in some odd fits.
Wilson, now with the New York Giants, and Metcalf, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, were teammates in Seattle from 2019-2021 and connected for 29 touchdowns together. Wilson is married to recording artist Ciara, and Metcalf is engaged to former Fifth Harmony singer Normani. In fact, Metcalf shared the engagement news and giant ring with Ciara and Wilson on FaceTime to their excited reactions.
RELATED: Ciara posts adorable photo with Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter in matching fits
Ciara just did a music video with some iced-out looks with Normani in their first collab together. Now, they are dancing together again with some odd furry hats on in a video Ciara posted on Instagram where she wrote, “Me and @Normani stay cuttin’ up! Talk to em sis 🥰😘”
RELATED: Giants' Jaxson Dart shares hanging with QB1 Russell Wilson, Ciara, oldest son Future
Ciara is now 39 — which is hard to believe in that video — and Normani 29. Wilson is 36 and Metcalf 27.
According to reports, Metcalf and Normani are supposed to tie the knot this year. It will be epic to see the four of them “cuttin’ up” all together this time.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate—