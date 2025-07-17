The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson gets protective over wife Ciara at 2025 ESPYs with 3-word caption

The Giants QB reminded everyone that wife Ciara is his girl.

Michelle McGahan

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Russell Wilson wants the world to know Ciara is his girl.

While the New York Giants QB is always quick to praise his wife on social media — frequently gushing over her and their family on Instagram — last night at the 2025 ESPY Awards, he made sure everyone knew the "Goodies" artist was with him.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 17, the NFL star posted multiple shots of him and Ciara on the red carpet, during which she stunned in a clingy, rhinestone-studded dress, which she paired with some serious ring bling and a classic necklace of pearls. Wilson, for his part, looked sharp in a suede navy blue blazer, his dark sunnies only making the fit even more dapper.

RELATED: Russell Wilson is giving Instagram husband at wife Ciara's 'Today' show performance

Russell Wilson Ciara
Russell Wilson, via his Instagram Story, reminds everyone that wife Ciara is his girl at the 2025 ESPYs. / Russell Wilson/Instagram

"She's with me @ciara," Wilson captioned one of the red carpet photos from the awards show, in which the happy couple are looking off to the side, posing for the camera with matching slight smiles. The "1, 2 Step" artist has her arm around her hubby's.

The pair, who have been married since 2016, were on hand for Wilson to present the Jimmy V Perseverance Award to Penn State volleyball star Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who is six months in remission of breast cancer.

RELATED: Russell Wilson's kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad's new brand

While it was mom and dad's night out on Thursday — the couple are the proud parents of four children — earlier this week, Wilson and Ciara proved it was a blended family affair when all six of them posed in matching black Nike 3BRAND fits together, representing the NFL star's brand.

The duo are parents to Sienna, 8, son Win, 4, and daughter Amora, 19 months, while Wilson is also stepdad to Ciara's 11-year-old son Future Jr., whom she shares with ex Future.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Michelle McGahan
MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

Home/News