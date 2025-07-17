Russell Wilson gets protective over wife Ciara at 2025 ESPYs with 3-word caption
Russell Wilson wants the world to know Ciara is his girl.
While the New York Giants QB is always quick to praise his wife on social media — frequently gushing over her and their family on Instagram — last night at the 2025 ESPY Awards, he made sure everyone knew the "Goodies" artist was with him.
Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 17, the NFL star posted multiple shots of him and Ciara on the red carpet, during which she stunned in a clingy, rhinestone-studded dress, which she paired with some serious ring bling and a classic necklace of pearls. Wilson, for his part, looked sharp in a suede navy blue blazer, his dark sunnies only making the fit even more dapper.
RELATED: Russell Wilson is giving Instagram husband at wife Ciara's 'Today' show performance
"She's with me @ciara," Wilson captioned one of the red carpet photos from the awards show, in which the happy couple are looking off to the side, posing for the camera with matching slight smiles. The "1, 2 Step" artist has her arm around her hubby's.
The pair, who have been married since 2016, were on hand for Wilson to present the Jimmy V Perseverance Award to Penn State volleyball star Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who is six months in remission of breast cancer.
RELATED: Russell Wilson's kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad's new brand
While it was mom and dad's night out on Thursday — the couple are the proud parents of four children — earlier this week, Wilson and Ciara proved it was a blended family affair when all six of them posed in matching black Nike 3BRAND fits together, representing the NFL star's brand.
The duo are parents to Sienna, 8, son Win, 4, and daughter Amora, 19 months, while Wilson is also stepdad to Ciara's 11-year-old son Future Jr., whom she shares with ex Future.
