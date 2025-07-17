Ciara upstages Russell Wilson in gold sparkly gown for ESPY Awards
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are everywhere this offseason. Just one day after appearing on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" in New York City, the Super Bowl champ and Ciara jetted off to Los Angeles for the 2025 ESPY Awards.
While speaking to Fallon, Wilson revealed he surprised his eldest daughter, Sienna Princess, 8, with a call from actress Cynthia Erivo during her "Wicked"-themed birthday party.
“She’s awesome, because she had no problem hopping on the FaceTime,” Wilson said of Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie version of the hit musical.
RELATED: Russell Wilson shares rare photos with sister, brother in birthday twin message
"Ciara and her are really, really close. It was cool, ’cause Sienna was like, ‘Um, can you sing to me now?’ And she just hopped right into song. It was a good birthday, for sure,” Wilson added.
The 36-year-old quarterback and Ciara share four children together including Future Zahir, 10, Ciara's son from a previous relationship, Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess, 1.
RELATED: Russell Wilson's kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad's new brand
However, Wilson and the "1,2 Step" singer, kept the ESPY Awards a kid-free event at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday night.
While the Giants star rocked a navy suit jacket with a black button-down, Ciara stunned in a floor-length sparkly dress.
Ciara, who celebrated her 9th anniversary with Wilson earlier this month, is preparing to release her long-awaited new album, "CiCi,"in August.
