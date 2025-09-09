Russell Wilson reposts Giants ‘ready’ photo after barely getting Cowboys QB1 nod
Russell Wilson didn’t make a good first impression in his first regular season start for the New York Giants. The day after a dismal performance vs. the Washington Commanders, his timing was off just like his game — only this time it was with a post.
The 36-year-old Wilson came over in the offseason after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he made the Pro Bowl. While he’s toward the end of a likely Hall of Fame career that includes winning the 2014 Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, he won the starting job over the rookie Jaxson Dart.
That may not last long given how he played going 17-for-37 with 168 yards and zero touchdowns in the 21-6 loss at Washington.
RELATED: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Wilson, like his wife Ciara, is usually pretty good with his social media posts and being timely, but he just reposted the team’s pregame post from Sunday of him getting ready for the game they already lost. The original caption even says, “ready for it.”
RELATED: Ciara angrily reacts to husband Russell Wilson being called ‘corny’
Considering he didn’t look ready for it on Sunday, it seems like odd timing that he’d repost it on Monday night more than 24 hours later.
Wilson hopes he and the Giants are in fact ready this time when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 14, or he might be saying bye to his QB1 job.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
