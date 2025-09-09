The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson reposts Giants ‘ready’ photo after barely getting Cowboys QB1 nod

The New York quarterback had very odd timing with the post after the disastrous Week 1 start.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson didn’t make a good first impression in his first regular season start for the New York Giants. The day after a dismal performance vs. the Washington Commanders, his timing was off just like his game — only this time it was with a post.

The 36-year-old Wilson came over in the offseason after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he made the Pro Bowl. While he’s toward the end of a likely Hall of Fame career that includes winning the 2014 Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, he won the starting job over the rookie Jaxson Dart.

That may not last long given how he played going 17-for-37 with 168 yards and zero touchdowns in the 21-6 loss at Washington.

Russell Wilso
It was a long day at the office for Wilson on Sunday. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Wilson, like his wife Ciara, is usually pretty good with his social media posts and being timely, but he just reposted the team’s pregame post from Sunday of him getting ready for the game they already lost. The original caption even says, “ready for it.”

Considering he didn’t look ready for it on Sunday, it seems like odd timing that he’d repost it on Monday night more than 24 hours later.

Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson/Instagram

Wilson hopes he and the Giants are in fact ready this time when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 14, or he might be saying bye to his QB1 job.

