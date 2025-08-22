Ciara angrily reacts to husband Russell Wilson being called ‘corny’
Russell Wilson is entering his 13th NFL season, and his wife Ciara has been by his side for most of them. She has his back, including defending a question about him being called “corny.”
The 36-year-old New York Giants quarterback and his 39-year-old recording artist wife have been married for nine years and just celebrated their anniversary by making special video tributes to each other.
They have four kids with daughter Sienna, 8, son Win, 5, and baby girl Amora, 1. Ciara has son Future, 11, with her ex-Future, but Wilson has raised him as his own.
They are constantly both posting adorable family moments like all of them in matching black fits for dad’s brand, and Amora grooving with mom in the cutest video. They also post a lot of lovey dovey stuff like Wilson swooning over her fit, and joking about having baby No. 5 with her after seeing her “lioness” look.
Maybe that’s why some people call him “corny”? Whatever it is, Ciara was on “The Breakfast Club” podcast and asked her honest reaction to those who call him that, to which she emphatically replied, “Why would I even respond to that?” She’d add: “He’s the most amazing human being you could know. The smartest, most intelligent black man I have ever known.” She said even more in the clip if you scroll through below.
Ciara is right, cause “Whose the man that’s saying it?!” Wilson is a family man, a man of faith, and takes care of his wife. He also stays out of trouble off of the field.
There’s always haters when you’ve had the career Wilson has and you have a wife like Ciara.
Wilson clearly has won on and off the field in life, and his wife has his back as his No. 1 fan.
