Jaxson Dart has odd response to Giants' Darius Slayton's engagement to Anna Hall
Darius Slayton already won the weekend for the New York Giants, even though the wide receiver is out with a hamstring injury against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Slayton and reigning United States track and field heptathlon world champion Anna Hall announced they were engaged in a shared Instagram post.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart spotted with Instagram model sparking dating rumors
On bended knee, Slayton asked for Hall's hand in marriage on the track where they first met.
The 2024 Paris Olympian, where Hall finished fifth, wrote, "my whole entire heart... in the exact place we first met i got to say yes to me & you forever ❤️."
RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
The 28-year-old Slayton, the former fifth round pick of the Giants, who has 343 receiving yards this season, had several teammates comment on the post.
Rookie fan-favorite running back Cam Skattebo, unfortunately out for the remainder of the season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury, wrote a normal reply in the comments, "Congratulations baby !!!!!❤️"
Fellow first-year sensation, quarterback Jaxson Dart, also out with a concussion vs. the Packers, went with a rather odd caption, writing, "Mom and Dad❤️."
RELATED: Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe stuns in sparkly Giants fit for Eagles TNF game
Hopefully it's part of some sort of inside joke between Dart, 22, and his "parents" Slayton, 28, and Hall, 24.
Whatever the case, it's a great cause for celebration, and Slayton joked in his IG Stories, "I made sure not to wear all white." For the record, he work all black.
Hall also flexed the engagement ring while standing in front of Slayton with his eyes closed for some reason.
Others commenting more normal things included backup QB Russell Wilson, "Wow letssss goooo!!!," WNBA star Cameron Brink and two-time Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee offering their congrats, and randomly Joe Burrow's alleged girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, writing, "Such an angel 🌟🫂🎀💗⭐️."
We'll assume Hall is the angel, or mom to Dart apparently. Just don't tell his real-life mother, Kara.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss