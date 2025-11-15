The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaxson Dart has odd response to Giants' Darius Slayton's engagement to Anna Hall

Matthew Graham

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Darius Slayton already won the weekend for the New York Giants, even though the wide receiver is out with a hamstring injury against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Slayton and reigning United States track and field heptathlon world champion Anna Hall announced they were engaged in a shared Instagram post.

Anna Hall
Sep. 20, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Anna Hall (USA) celebrates after winning the women's heptathlon at National Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On bended knee, Slayton asked for Hall's hand in marriage on the track where they first met.

The 2024 Paris Olympian, where Hall finished fifth, wrote, "my whole entire heart... in the exact place we first met i got to say yes to me & you forever ❤️."

The 28-year-old Slayton, the former fifth round pick of the Giants, who has 343 receiving yards this season, had several teammates comment on the post.

Rookie fan-favorite running back Cam Skattebo, unfortunately out for the remainder of the season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury, wrote a normal reply in the comments, "Congratulations baby !!!!!❤️"

Fellow first-year sensation, quarterback Jaxson Dart, also out with a concussion vs. the Packers, went with a rather odd caption, writing, "Mom and Dad❤️."

Cam Skattebo, Jaxson Dart
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hopefully it's part of some sort of inside joke between Dart, 22, and his "parents" Slayton, 28, and Hall, 24.

Whatever the case, it's a great cause for celebration, and Slayton joked in his IG Stories, "I made sure not to wear all white." For the record, he work all black.

Anna Hall
Sept. 20, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Anna Hall (USA) celebrates after winning the women's heptathlon at National Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hall also flexed the engagement ring while standing in front of Slayton with his eyes closed for some reason.

Darius Slayton, Anna Hall
Anna Hall flexes her engagement ring with Darius Slayton having his eyes closed for some reason. / Anna Hall/Instagram

Others commenting more normal things included backup QB Russell Wilson, "Wow letssss goooo!!!," WNBA star Cameron Brink and two-time Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee offering their congrats, and randomly Joe Burrow's alleged girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, writing, "Such an angel 🌟🫂🎀💗⭐️."

We'll assume Hall is the angel, or mom to Dart apparently. Just don't tell his real-life mother, Kara.

Anna Hall
Sept. 20, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Anna Hall (USA) celebrates after winning the women's heptathlon 800m to win the women's heptathlon at National Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

