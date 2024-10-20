Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier's daughter's cute moment at WNBA Finals
The WNBA Finals come down to a do-or-die game on Sunday afternoon when the New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx. Among the many stars in the game are Sabrina Ionescu and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier.
Ionescu and Collier played together over the summer as members of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The two have a strong bond, and that bond goes well beyond the two individuals. It extends to their familes, including Collier's daughter.
MORE: Napheesa Collier's leggy WNBA Finals bubble skirt fit turns heads
Following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, which the Lynx won to force the decisive Game 5, Ionescu and her husband Hroniss Grasu, a former Oregon football standout, were captured sharing an adorable moment with Collier's daughter by the account On Her Turn on X.
If that doesn't melt your heart enough, Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, took to social media to share another heartwarming photo and message.
"Ever since the Olympics, she is always asking where Sab is," Bazzell wrote.
Does it get any cuter?
Luckily for Collier's daughter, she will get to see her mom and Sab take the court together again on Sunday when the Liberty host the Lynx at the Barclars Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date