Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier's daughter's cute moment at WNBA Finals

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier shared an adorable moment thanks to Collier's daughter after Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

Josh Sanchez

USA stars Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu celebrate after a big win at the 2024 Paris Olympics
USA stars Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu celebrate after a big win at the 2024 Paris Olympics / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
The WNBA Finals come down to a do-or-die game on Sunday afternoon when the New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx. Among the many stars in the game are Sabrina Ionescu and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier.

Ionescu and Collier played together over the summer as members of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two have a strong bond, and that bond goes well beyond the two individuals. It extends to their familes, including Collier's daughter.

Following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, which the Lynx won to force the decisive Game 5, Ionescu and her husband Hroniss Grasu, a former Oregon football standout, were captured sharing an adorable moment with Collier's daughter by the account On Her Turn on X.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty, WNBA Finals
On Her Turf/X
Hroniss Grasu, Oregon Ducks, college football
On Her Turf/X

If that doesn't melt your heart enough, Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, took to social media to share another heartwarming photo and message.

"Ever since the Olympics, she is always asking where Sab is," Bazzell wrote.

Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier daughter, WNBA Finals, New York Liberty
Alex Bazzell/

Does it get any cuter?

Luckily for Collier's daughter, she will get to see her mom and Sab take the court together again on Sunday when the Liberty host the Lynx at the Barclars Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA

