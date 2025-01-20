The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley shares adorable dad, daughter handshake before monster game

The Philadelphia Eagles star has a good luck charm after carrying the Birds in the NFL playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams - his 6-year-old daughter Jada.

Matthew Graham

Jan 19, 2025: Saquon Barkley warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC Divisional Round
Jan 19, 2025: Saquon Barkley warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC Divisional Round / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Saquon Barkley is more popular than Rocky in Philadelphia tonight.

In brutal snowy conditions, the Philadelphia Eagles star running back carried the offense on his back with 205 yards and two touchdowns, much like he's done throughout the season, and Philly barely outlasted the feisty Los Angeles Rams, 28-22. Every Eagles fan breathed a huge sigh of relief, and now the Birds will host rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Anna Congdon, NFL WAGs, Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Anna Congdon and Saquon Barkley met at Penn State / Anna Congdon/Instagram

Before the game was a sweet moment that has become a season-long tradition between Barkley, 27, and his six-year-old daughter Jada. After kissing his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon, 26, and mother of his two children, Jada and their two-year-old son, Saquon Jr., it was time for an adorable handshake and kiss between father and daughter in the tunnel before taking the field.

Obviously besides being awesomely charming, the pregame kiss and handshake has led to a fairytale season for Barkley, and it could all end with a Super Bowl version in New Orleans.

Now that would be a dream come true. And who knows, maybe Disney will come calling to send the entire family to Orlando. "When you wish upon a star..."

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley
Anna Congdon with Jada when Barkley was with the New York Giants. / Anna Congon/Instagram

Matthew Graham
