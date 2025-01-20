Eagles RB Saquon Barkley shares adorable dad, daughter handshake before monster game
Saquon Barkley is more popular than Rocky in Philadelphia tonight.
In brutal snowy conditions, the Philadelphia Eagles star running back carried the offense on his back with 205 yards and two touchdowns, much like he's done throughout the season, and Philly barely outlasted the feisty Los Angeles Rams, 28-22. Every Eagles fan breathed a huge sigh of relief, and now the Birds will host rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Before the game was a sweet moment that has become a season-long tradition between Barkley, 27, and his six-year-old daughter Jada. After kissing his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon, 26, and mother of his two children, Jada and their two-year-old son, Saquon Jr., it was time for an adorable handshake and kiss between father and daughter in the tunnel before taking the field.
RELATED: $100M Eagles WR AJ Brown pulls up to NFL playoffs in modest $30lk whip
Obviously besides being awesomely charming, the pregame kiss and handshake has led to a fairytale season for Barkley, and it could all end with a Super Bowl version in New Orleans.
Now that would be a dream come true. And who knows, maybe Disney will come calling to send the entire family to Orlando. "When you wish upon a star..."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message