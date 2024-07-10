The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sha'Carri Richardson explains had-to-be fate for Beyoncé adoration

Yes, both the track and field star and Queen Bey hail from Texas. But the reason for loving Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter runs even deeper.

Alex Gonzalez

Jun 28, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 200m heat in 21.92 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 200m heat in 21.92 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson has been named the fastest woman in the world – which means she is always a step ahead. So it tracks that her music taste is next level. A digital cover story for "Vogue" offered fans a look into the track star’s day-to-day ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

Though Richardson hails from Dallas, Texas, she doesn’t play into any sort of Dallas vs. Houston beef. In fact, you’ll likely find a famous Houston native on Richardson’s workout playlist. 

“Do I like Beyoncé? Of course I like Beyoncé,” said Richardson. “And [Beyoncé’s most recent album] Cowboy Carter, I mean, I went to Carter High School, in Dallas, we were the Carter Cowboys, so it’s full circle, Beyoncé, she’s a Texas girl like me….”

Richardson was set to run in the summer Olympics in Tokyo back in 2021. However, she was controversially disqualified after testing positive for marijuana. Afterwards, she took some time away from the spotlight.

While Richardson’s Olympic debut is highly anticipated, especially after many a setback, she has made a simple request. Don’t call this a comeback.

“I’m not back,” Richardson said to "Vogue." “I’m better.” 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Aww: Livvy Dunne celebrates bf’s All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible

Breakout: Taylor Fritz’s GF: Morgan Riddle, the most famous woman in men’s tennis

LOL: Angel Reese’s priceless reaction to awkward, viral hot-mic moment

Runway: Cameron Brink shows ACL rehab progress in stunning pregame fit

2H2H: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo

Published
Alex Gonzalez

ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/News Feed Page