Sha'Carri Richardson explains had-to-be fate for Beyoncé adoration
Sha’Carri Richardson has been named the fastest woman in the world – which means she is always a step ahead. So it tracks that her music taste is next level. A digital cover story for "Vogue" offered fans a look into the track star’s day-to-day ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Though Richardson hails from Dallas, Texas, she doesn’t play into any sort of Dallas vs. Houston beef. In fact, you’ll likely find a famous Houston native on Richardson’s workout playlist.
“Do I like Beyoncé? Of course I like Beyoncé,” said Richardson. “And [Beyoncé’s most recent album] Cowboy Carter, I mean, I went to Carter High School, in Dallas, we were the Carter Cowboys, so it’s full circle, Beyoncé, she’s a Texas girl like me….”
Richardson was set to run in the summer Olympics in Tokyo back in 2021. However, she was controversially disqualified after testing positive for marijuana. Afterwards, she took some time away from the spotlight.
While Richardson’s Olympic debut is highly anticipated, especially after many a setback, she has made a simple request. Don’t call this a comeback.
“I’m not back,” Richardson said to "Vogue." “I’m better.”
