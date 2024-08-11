Sha'Carri Richardson gets dwarfed by Dirk Nowitzki in most Dallas photo ever
Sha'Carri Richardson anchored the USA women's 4x100m relay and came through with a fantastic final leg to win gold for the United States.
On Saturday, she was sitting courtside at Bercy Arena to watch the USA basketball team win gold over host nation France in the gold medal game. While at the game, Sha'Carri posed for an incredible photo.
Sha'Carri, who was born in Dallas, posed with Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for an epic photo. Dirk is 7-foot tall, while Sha'Carri stands at 5-foot-1.
LOOK: Sha'Carri Richardson lands Vogue cover ahead of Paris Olympics
You know how those photos go.
Tall athletes next to short kings and queens will never get old.
It's become a longstanding tradition at the Olympic Games, like Suni Lee next to Kevin Durant and the throwback photo of Simone Biles next to Shaq.
PHOTO: Suni Lee looks super small next to Kevin Durant but she's all smiles
PHOTO: Tiny Simone Biles next to Shaq, LeBron James, going viral again
It's a tradition that is never going to get old.
Especially when Team USA is winning gold.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WTF: Social media rallies to support Jordan Chiles after shocking stripping of medal
Uh oh: Noah Lyles served humble pie by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Dad’s defense: Ed Kelce’s 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis’ name
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s lover story started by sliding in DMs
Shoot your shot: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal