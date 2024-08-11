The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sha'Carri Richardson gets dwarfed by Dirk Nowitzki in most Dallas photo ever

USA track star Sha'Carri Richardson posed for a photo with NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki during the USA basketball gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Sha'carri Richardson (USA) celebrates after winning the womenís 4x100m relay during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Sha'carri Richardson (USA) celebrates after winning the womenís 4x100m relay during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Sha'Carri Richardson anchored the USA women's 4x100m relay and came through with a fantastic final leg to win gold for the United States.

On Saturday, she was sitting courtside at Bercy Arena to watch the USA basketball team win gold over host nation France in the gold medal game. While at the game, Sha'Carri posed for an incredible photo.

Sha'Carri, who was born in Dallas, posed with Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for an epic photo. Dirk is 7-foot tall, while Sha'Carri stands at 5-foot-1.

LOOK: Sha'Carri Richardson lands Vogue cover ahead of Paris Olympics

You know how those photos go.

Tall athletes next to short kings and queens will never get old.

It's become a longstanding tradition at the Olympic Games, like Suni Lee next to Kevin Durant and the throwback photo of Simone Biles next to Shaq.

PHOTO: Suni Lee looks super small next to Kevin Durant but she's all smiles

PHOTO: Tiny Simone Biles next to Shaq, LeBron James, going viral again

It's a tradition that is never going to get old.

Especially when Team USA is winning gold.

