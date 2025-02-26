The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shaq’s baller $27 million private jet has sick custom details

The NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT analyst has a sweet jet for his busy lifestyle. See it.

Matt Ryan

Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena.
Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal made $292 million during his Hall of Fame NBA career, and is worth over $500 million with his business ventures. As such, he can afford a baller lifestyle.

The former Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers great now works as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA where he reportedly makes around $15 million a year, but the bulk of his money comes from endorsements and franchises he owns like Papa John’s pizza, Five Guys, and Krispy Kreme. He also owns businesses like car washes, and is president of basketball at Reebok.

At 7-foot-1, 300-pound plus, the man simply known as Shaq is larger-than-life in stature and with his hilarious personality. Because of how big he is, he can’t have normal things like an average person’s car and has to have his luxury whips customized.

RELATED: Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag, sick paint job

Sha
Shaq was the biggest star when he was in LA. / USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2023, Shaq bought a Bombardier Challenger 650, for approximately $27 million. Like Shaq, it’s big, holding up to 12 passengers and has a range of 4,000 nautical miles. The jet features a custom design with his iconic "Dunkman" logo prominently displayed on the tail and wingtips, and the interior showcases cream leather seating complemented by high-gloss wood paneling. Scroll through to see it all.

That’s baller just like Shaq.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News