Shaq’s baller $27 million private jet has sick custom details
Shaquille O’Neal made $292 million during his Hall of Fame NBA career, and is worth over $500 million with his business ventures. As such, he can afford a baller lifestyle.
The former Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers great now works as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA where he reportedly makes around $15 million a year, but the bulk of his money comes from endorsements and franchises he owns like Papa John’s pizza, Five Guys, and Krispy Kreme. He also owns businesses like car washes, and is president of basketball at Reebok.
At 7-foot-1, 300-pound plus, the man simply known as Shaq is larger-than-life in stature and with his hilarious personality. Because of how big he is, he can’t have normal things like an average person’s car and has to have his luxury whips customized.
RELATED: Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag, sick paint job
In 2023, Shaq bought a Bombardier Challenger 650, for approximately $27 million. Like Shaq, it’s big, holding up to 12 passengers and has a range of 4,000 nautical miles. The jet features a custom design with his iconic "Dunkman" logo prominently displayed on the tail and wingtips, and the interior showcases cream leather seating complemented by high-gloss wood paneling. Scroll through to see it all.
That’s baller just like Shaq.
