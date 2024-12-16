7-foot-1 Shaq has huge transformation to luxury whip so he can fit
Shaquille O’Neal just took the term “custom whips” to a whole new level.
Today, the 7’1” basketball superstar and analyst revealed he had his car customized appropriately to accommodate his height. In a video shared to O’Neal’s Instagram page, he shares that he had his Lucid Air converted from a four-door car to a two-door, so he could enter and exit the vehicle more comfortably. Also on the car are rims with a Superman emblem in the center.
The Lucid Air now matches his two-door Rolls-Royce Cullinan, allowing him to leave the house and arrive to functions in style.
O’Neal is constantly on the grind. Though his illustrious run with the NBA ended in 2011, O’Neal keeps his eye open for other business and money making opportunities.
In an interview on the “School of Hard Knocks” video series published Thursday, Dec, 12, O’Neal shared some money-making advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.
“I think you should start business if you’re inspired by something and you want to do something and you think will work and it’ll work, or if you see something that’s working you [invest],” he said.
Celebrities, they’re just like us. But this type of automobile customization is a dream only money can buy.
