Vanessa Bryant has one-word reaction to Kobe’s famous game-day stare throwback
Vanessa Bryant has been sharing a lot of Kobe Bryant memories lately. Her latest embodied Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality” spirit.
The 43-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend has been sharing a lot of family moments as well lately like daughter Natalia’s University of Southern California graduation that saw her in a beautiful white dress and a tribute to dad on her stole while mom gave her a touching kiss. Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, went to New York City for an amazing time at a WNBA game, a trip atop the Empire State Building, and visiting Central Park where Vanessa wore the perfect summer yellow dress.
Vanessa also celebrated Kobe as a dad with an amazing picture of the family together when she was pregnant with Capri.
As the NBA Finals anniversaries of Kobe’s and the Lakers’ triumphs came about, Vanessa shared sweet memories like this heart-melting one of dad with Natalia and Gigi.
Vanessa just shared another photo of Kobe on the bench with that look like he was about to go back out and drop 81 on somebody. Vanessa wrote, “Same.” on it to describe her mood, too.
It can be interpreted as the focused stare, and the “Mamba Mentality” to do whatever it takes. Kobe had the famous quote, “I'll do whatever it takes to win games, whether it's sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a teammate, or hitting the game-winning shot.”
That’s what the photo embodies. Vanessa has done whatever it takes since Kobe and Gigi’s death for team Bryant. No doubt, Kobe would be proud.
