Shedeur Sanders clears up thong accusations to his brother Shilo

The Cleveland Browns‘ “Thonggate” involving rookie Shedeur Sanders has been cleared up by the quarterback in a conversation with his brother Shilo Sanders.

Shedeur made his third start for the team and balled out in the narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans, throwing for 364 yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions while coming a two-point conversion away from tying it at the end. After the game on Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski named Shedeur the starting quarterback for the remaining four games.

While the talk was about his impressive play — and his mom Pilar Sanders yelling the coach — a moment during the game caught the internet by storm and took over social media. The question became was Shedeur wearing a thong under his football pants?

His brother and Deion Sanders’ son Shilo certainly wanted to know and flat out asked him and posted the conversation.

Shilo asked, “ Let's cut to the business, bruh. Did you wear a thong or not? “

Shedeur responded, “Come on, bruh… You forgot I had a little back injury, right? So I get my back taped. But that is crazy that it did look like that. That's funny, though.”

He’d later add, “Yes, bro. There's not no thong, bruh. That’s just weird.”

Hear the whole conversation below between the brothers.

So there you have it: Back tape.

Sanders would later post on his Instagram Stories with two words: “Yall trippin.”

It would make sense if it was a thong, though, like he had to go through some rookie hazing.

Shedeur and his back tape are back in action this Sunday at the Chicago Bears.

