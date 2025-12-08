Shedeur Sanders Named Browns Starter for Rest of Season After Historic Performance vs. Titans
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders etched his name in the NFL record books on Sunday afternoon against the Titans, becoming just the second rookie in league history to record 350-plus passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown in a game.
His performance not only led to plenty of wrist watch celebrations—both from Cleveland and Tennessee—but earned him somewhat of a promotion moving forward.
According to coach Kevin Stefanski at his Monday morning press conference, Sanders will remain the Browns' starter for the remainder of the season.
“He has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games, in how he’s approached this game,” Stefanski said of his young signal caller. “He’s been working very hard, so I feel good about where his development is heading. He knows there are always going to be plays that he can be better and those type of things. But he’s very intentional about getting better each and every game he’s out there.”
Sanders, 23, has played in four games for the Browns this season—starting three of them—and has completed 52.4% of his passes for 769 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He’s also ran for one rushing touchdown and has posted a passer rating of 80.9.
Cleveland will head to Chicago next Sunday to take on the 9–4 Bears from Soldier Field, a tough test for the rookie fifth-round pick against one of the NFL’s top defenses.