Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar flexes eye-catching orange '12' top at Browns game
While his dad Deion Sanders may never show up to watch a Cleveland Browns game with Shedeur Sanders sitting on the bench, mom Pilar was still there to support him.
And like usual, the 50-year-old fitness influencer and reality star wore an eye-catching outfit that was hard to miss.
Cleveland had a stunning win yesterday vs. the Green Bay Packers, winning 13-10 for their first victory of the early season to improve to 1-2, and the Browns fan-favorite rookie quarterback's mother was there to witness it.
Sharing on her Instagram Reels, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach's ex-wife showed off an off-shoulder, custom bright orange Shedeur blouse with matching shades holding snacks.
Pilar and Deion share three children together: Shedeur, 23, his brother Shilo, 25, and their baby girl Shelomi, 21, who also flexed a coordinating custom Browns fit with mama for his last preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Mrs. Sanders captioned her most recent gameday fit post, "Aka …Snacks." We'll let you decipher what that means.
There is still a brewing controversy that veteran Joe Flacco needs to give way to one of the rookie QBs, and while fans clearly want Shedeur, head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that he prefers third-round pick and former Oregon standout Dillon Gabriel.
Dad Deion thinks his son will get a shot to be a QB1 this season, saying on the New Heights podcast, "You know, I got a prediction. I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's gonna go down... But it's gonna go down this year. He's gonna get a shot."
Maybe then both mom and dad will both be there. Not sitting together of course since they're estranged, but Pilar will certainly have something special planned for her fit if that does happen.
