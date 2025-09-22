The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar flexes eye-catching orange '12' top at Browns game

Even though the fan-fave Browns rookie was never going to play as the emergency QB, his mom still showed up rocking a custom Shedeur top.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Newscom World
While his dad Deion Sanders may never show up to watch a Cleveland Browns game with Shedeur Sanders sitting on the bench, mom Pilar was still there to support him.

And like usual, the 50-year-old fitness influencer and reality star wore an eye-catching outfit that was hard to miss.

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cleveland had a stunning win yesterday vs. the Green Bay Packers, winning 13-10 for their first victory of the early season to improve to 1-2, and the Browns fan-favorite rookie quarterback's mother was there to witness it.

Sharing on her Instagram Reels, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach's ex-wife showed off an off-shoulder, custom bright orange Shedeur blouse with matching shades holding snacks.

Pilar Sanders
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Pilar and Deion share three children together: Shedeur, 23, his brother Shilo, 25, and their baby girl Shelomi, 21, who also flexed a coordinating custom Browns fit with mama for his last preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Pilar Sanders, Shelomi Sanders
Shelomi Sanders/TikTok

Mrs. Sanders captioned her most recent gameday fit post, "Aka …Snacks." We'll let you decipher what that means.

There is still a brewing controversy that veteran Joe Flacco needs to give way to one of the rookie QBs, and while fans clearly want Shedeur, head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that he prefers third-round pick and former Oregon standout Dillon Gabriel.

Pilar Sanders
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Dad Deion thinks his son will get a shot to be a QB1 this season, saying on the New Heights podcast, "You know, I got a prediction. I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's gonna go down... But it's gonna go down this year. He's gonna get a shot."

Maybe then both mom and dad will both be there. Not sitting together of course since they're estranged, but Pilar will certainly have something special planned for her fit if that does happen.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

