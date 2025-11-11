Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows off fire selfie visiting son in snowy Cleveland
The quarterback situation in Cleveland is heating up as fans are getting very vocal about getting rookie Shedeur Sanders in as the starter for the Cleveland Browns. He certainly has the support of his mom Pilar Sanders, who is in snowy Ohio visiting him.
In Sunday’s loss to the previously one-win New York Jets, the son of Deion Sanders and Pilar was relegated to sideline duty as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel continues to play.
For now, coach Kevin Stefanski seems committed to Gabriel: “I don’t think it’s fair to speculate,” Stefanski said when asked about the possibility of Sanders starting for the 2-7 team. “Dillon is committed to improving.”
Pilar continues to support her son with her fire custom Browns fits at games.
Sheduer continues to do the right things as a teammate and in the community. He just gave a car away with his mom there to a working mother. Pilar dropped a ton of ❤️ in the comments of the post.
She posted on the way to the dealership showing off some terrible weather conditions.
And she’d take a fire video selfie in her snowy-day fit.
It remains to be seen if Shedeur will get his chance this season in Cleveland, but it’s clear his mom has his back and will be there for him no matter what.
