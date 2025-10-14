Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar admits hating ex Deion during Browns QB1 chat
Pilar Sanders loves to support her son Shedeur Sanders when she can. Mom even showed up with his brother Shilo Sanders at the Cleveland Browns road game last Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers rocking a statement fit for the backup QB. She wouldn’t do one thing with her ex-Deion Sanders if it meant he could start, though.
Pilar was Deion’s second wife form 1999-2013, and they had sons Shilo and Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi together. While it’s rare to ever catch the whole family together, Pilar and Deion supported their sons during the 2025 NFL Draft and took the epic family photo below.
It’s documented the two former lovers don’t have a lot of love for each other. Deion even dissed her in front of the whole Colorado team in a meeting before this season started.
Pilar has put her differences aside with Deion’s recent blood clot surgery and subtly supported him with a Colorado fit.
She wouldn’t, however, sit together with him for a full Browns game if it meant Shedeur would start. The exchange went down like this : Shilo asked her, “What if Coach Stefanski said if you and dad sit together for a whole game, then Shedeur can start? Would you do it?” To which Pilar replied, “Honey, you’re never getting in.” The boys had a good laugh to that.
It’s not going to stop mom from supporting her rookie son, but she drew the line at sitting with Deion all game.
Pilar loves her sons, and was always supporting them even at Deion’s Colorado games, but it’s crystal clear she and Deion don’t get along.
