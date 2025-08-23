Shedeur Sanders' brother Deion Jr. posts 'enemies' Bible verse after Browns game
NFL conspiracy theories are alive and well thanks to the controversial benching of Shedeur Sanders at the end of the Cleveland Browns game for the two-minute drill.
The most talked about fifth round pick in the history of the NFL was taken out of the game by head coach Kevin Stefanski, replaced by Tyler "Snoop" Huntley.
Stefanski was asked about benching Sanders after the game, and he confirmed that it was a coach's decision, and when pressed about what Deion Sanders' famous son said to him on the sidelines, the two-time NFL Coach of the Year only said, "He's a competitive kid, but the plan was to go with Snoop there."
Sanders said after the game, "I thought I was in and then he told me I wasn't."
Now let the debate rage on as most Sanders feel like the Colorado Buffaloes standout and NIL multi-millionaire rock star was never given a chance, and one person who had a cryptic Bible verse was his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr.
“From my earliest youth my enemies have persecuted me, but they have never defeated me,” Sanders posted on X and Instagram.
It's obvious that is has become either, you're pro Shedeur and he was never given a chance given the Browns brass always wanted Dillion Gabriel to win out over Shedeur, or you're anti Shedeur and point to plays like this that there's a reason he fell to the fifth round.
The Browns have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. eastern to decide what to do with their four-quarterback conundrum to get down to the 53-man roster for Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
It'll be a dramatic day. Probably the most exciting cut day ever for what is most likely to be the the third-string quarterback on the Browns roster.
