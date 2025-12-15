Sherrone Moore speaks out in alleged text to Instagram model after arrest

The Sherrone Moore situation continues to take twists and turns. Now, an alleged text message following his arrest has come to light from the former Michigan Wolverines head football coach.

It’s an unbelievable story that Moore, 39, could go from this photo on November 30 coaching against the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to the Citrus Bowl in a marquee matchup against the Texas Longhorns...

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore cheers on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

...To this on December 12, sitting in a courthouse in a jail jumpsuit, being charged with third-degree felony home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering-illegal entry without owner’s permission.

Former Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, left, and his attorney Joseph Simon, right, are pictured on a screen during Moore's arraignment at Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In between that, he was fired by the university and “terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.” He also just finished year 2 of a 5-year contract worth about $6 million annually that the school claims they don’t have to pay him out on the remainder of his deal.

While it’s come out this alleged affair with a staff member was the “worst kept secret” for two years at the school, other secrets are coming to light as well.

Sherrone Moore, head coach of the University of Michigan, stands next to Warde Manuel, Michigan's director of athletics, during a press conference inside the Junge Family Champions Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One Instagram model he messaged wanted to set the record straight in an exclusive with TMZ where she claims he did text her after he was out of jail with “crazy” messages. She said that he wrote, “I can’t believe you’d wait to attack me like that. I just want to say I’m focused on family and God and I wish you nothing but the best.”

Moore has a wife of 10 years and three daughters. He has a lot of repairing to do — if even possible — with them while his reputation has been dragged through the mud.

More and more continues to come to light with Moore, including text messages after his arrest.

