Sherrone Moore’s Wife Kelli Shockingly Stands By Disgraced ex-Michigan Coach

One of the biggest stories in the college football world this season was the saga involving former Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore coached his last game with Michigan on November 30, in what was a loss to theOhio State Buckeyes. On December 10, news broke that he was terminated by the university “with cause, effective immediately.

An ensuing University investigation found credible evidence that Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Because the school has a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior, Moore was fired straightaway.

On that same day he was terminated, Moore was arrested and then charged with third-degree felony home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering-illegal entry without the owner’s permission two days later.

It’s since surfaced that Moore's alleged affair had been widely known within the athletic department over the past two years and hurt the team culture over the past two seasons.

While many people were hurt by Moore's actions, none were more directly impacted than his wife, Kelli, whom he married in 2015. The couple also has three daughters together.

Kelli Moore has stood by her husband's side throughout this disgraceful saga, despite all the allegations against him (he has pleaded not guilty to three charges, including felony home invasion and stalking).

Moore appeared in court for the first time on January 22. And Kelli was right there by his side once again. However, she didn't seem pleased, as the New York Post posted an Instagram photo of her mean-mugging a camera at the court while her husband was laughing at something behind her.

Nobody can claim that Kelli Moore isn't loyal.

While Moore is free on bond, he has to wear a tracking device at all times.

