Shohei Ohtani's generous gesture to Dodgers teammate has amazing outcome revealed

Shohei Ohtani’s on-the-field heroics have been celebrated a lot in 2025, but it’s his off-the-field gesture that is coming to light that should be talked about.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar just won his second World Series in back-to-back fashion where his heroics in Game 4 of the NLCS with three home runs batting and 10 strikeouts pitching will be talked about forever.

He was seen celebrating at the parade with wife Mamiko Tanaka with a rare display of PDA between the couple.

He also just won his fourth unanimous MVP award where he had an awkward moment with his dog Decoy and his wife.

While all these made headlines, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just told an amazing story of Ohtani’s generosity when his former Dodgers teammate Gus Varland’s mom had cancer and he made a “big contribution” to help her fight it. Roberts revealed he saw the mom at the World Series because her other son Louis Varland pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays and she revealed she’s now cancer-free.

Shohei Ohtani made a “big contribution” to former Dodgers teammate Gus Varland, whose mom was battling cancer a couple years ago



Dave Roberts saw her at the World Series supporting her other son, Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland. She told him her cancer is gone



Roberts mentioned how Ohtani likes to do a lot of good things “on the down low” and doesn’t want to be in the spotlight for it.

We don’t know what his big contribution was, but the man makes $70 million a year just for playing baseball and not to mention his endorsements. He has the means to do a lot of good and it’s heartwarming to see he is. He certainly should be celebrated for that as well.

