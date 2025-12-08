Shohei Ohtani's generous gesture to Dodgers teammate has amazing outcome revealed
Shohei Ohtani’s on-the-field heroics have been celebrated a lot in 2025, but it’s his off-the-field gesture that is coming to light that should be talked about.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar just won his second World Series in back-to-back fashion where his heroics in Game 4 of the NLCS with three home runs batting and 10 strikeouts pitching will be talked about forever.
He was seen celebrating at the parade with wife Mamiko Tanaka with a rare display of PDA between the couple.
RELATED: LeBron James reveals realizing Shohei Ohtani's greatness in group chat with friends
He also just won his fourth unanimous MVP award where he had an awkward moment with his dog Decoy and his wife.
While all these made headlines, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just told an amazing story of Ohtani’s generosity when his former Dodgers teammate Gus Varland’s mom had cancer and he made a “big contribution” to help her fight it. Roberts revealed he saw the mom at the World Series because her other son Louis Varland pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays and she revealed she’s now cancer-free.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani has real-life dad moment with his baby girl amid Dodgers celebration
Roberts mentioned how Ohtani likes to do a lot of good things “on the down low” and doesn’t want to be in the spotlight for it.
We don’t know what his big contribution was, but the man makes $70 million a year just for playing baseball and not to mention his endorsements. He has the means to do a lot of good and it’s heartwarming to see he is. He certainly should be celebrated for that as well.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.