Shohei Ohtani has real-life dad moment with his baby girl amid Dodgers celebration
Shohei Ohtani just celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers winning back-to-back World Series championships with his wife Mamiko stealing the show at the parade. It was his dad moment with his new daughter and dog Decoy that went under the radar afterward that actually won the day.
The three-time MVP (and possibly soon four) was a major reason the Dodgers have won two titles in a row. Besides his epic Game 4 of the NLCS where he belted three home runs and pitched a gem that even had Kobe Bryant’s kids going crazy, his record Game 3 in the World Series where he reached base nine times and had two home runs in the 18-inning marathon win over the Toronto Blue Jays proved to be key.
With the season over, Ohtani let loose with Mamiko at the parade in downtown LA where he even showed a rare moment of PDA with her while on the bus.
While Decoy and his baby daughter, who was born just in April, weren’t shown at the parade, or for this epic pose with the World Series trophies with Mamiko, or during his speech at Dodger Stadium, they both were there as seen in a sweet video where Ohtani is in full dad mode pushing the baby stroller with his baby girl and dog in it while Mamiko got a break.
Here’s another angle:
While he may have been walking a little fast for Mamiko, it was a cute moment that was behind-the-scenes at the Dodgers’ celebration. Ohtani now has an offseason to spend with Mamiko, his daughter (who they have yet to reveal her name), and Decoy.
He’s clearly an MVP on the field and at home.
