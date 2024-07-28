Simone Biles' guilty pleasures in Paris pre-Olympics and at home in Houston
Gymnastics stars — they're just like us!
OK, not really.
But they are when it comes to cravings.
Simone Biles is no different especially when she's talking about getting her fix from fast food. Biles' go-to will surprise nobody from Texas. The 27 year old's order?
"Whataburger. I just get a regular cheeseburger, and you can never go wrong with that," Biles told Eater.com.
But now that she's in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games, the Houston native's biggest challenge might be resisting the various bakeries throughout the city tempting her with delicous French treats.
But a baked goodie in Paris proved too irresistible for the Olympian.
On her official TikTok handle, Biles shared a post of her devouring a French pastry she seems to declare a perfect 10, saying: "Spectacular. Give me 14 of them right now."
Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team take center stage Sunday, July 28 (5:40 a.m. EST) with qualifying competition.
If you want the best primer on Biles before the real Games events begin, the first two episodes of a four-part Netflix docuseries premiered to rave reviews. Episodes 3 and 4 are still being produced and will be released after the Games.
As for Simone enjoying a baguette, croissant or whatever else she desires ... apologies to the Romans, but: when in Paris, do as the Parisians do.
Bon appétit, Mrs. Biles.
