How to Watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Madison Williams

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles celebrates her floor routine during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles makes her long-awaited Olympics gymnastics return in Paris this year.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after dealing with the twisties. She took time to focus on her mental health.

Fans all over the world will have a chance to watch Biles compete in the women's gynmastics team event, the all-around, the vault, the uneven bars, the balance beam and her floor exercise during the Paris Olympics. Biles won gold in the team, all-around, vault and floor exercise during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The women's artistic gymnastics events begin on Sunday, July 28 with the qualifying rounds. The gymnastics competition will run through Monday, August 6 with the balance beam and floor exercise finals.

Here's how you can tune in to watch Biles's competitions. Keep in mind that Paris is six hours ahead of Eastern time.

Day

Time

TV Channel

Competition

Sunday, July 28

5:40 a.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

Qualifying

Tuesday, July 30

12:15 p.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

Team Final

Thursday, August 1

12:15 p.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

All-Around Final

Saturday, August 3

10:20 a.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

Vault Final

Sunday, August 4

9:40 a.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

Uneven Bars Final

Monday, August 5

6:36 a.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

Balance Beam Final

Monday, August 5

8:20 a.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

Floor Exercise Final

Biles will be participating in all of the competitions listed above. Fans will have a chance to catch Biles on a national broadcast seven times throughout the Olympic Games.

The Paris Olympics will be broadcasted on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Fans can also tune in online at NBCOlympics.com to catch the action.

Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective.

