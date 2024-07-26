How to Watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Simone Biles makes her long-awaited Olympics gymnastics return in Paris this year.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after dealing with the twisties. She took time to focus on her mental health.
Fans all over the world will have a chance to watch Biles compete in the women's gynmastics team event, the all-around, the vault, the uneven bars, the balance beam and her floor exercise during the Paris Olympics. Biles won gold in the team, all-around, vault and floor exercise during the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The women's artistic gymnastics events begin on Sunday, July 28 with the qualifying rounds. The gymnastics competition will run through Monday, August 6 with the balance beam and floor exercise finals.
Here's how you can tune in to watch Biles's competitions. Keep in mind that Paris is six hours ahead of Eastern time.
Day
Time
TV Channel
Competition
Sunday, July 28
5:40 a.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
Qualifying
Tuesday, July 30
12:15 p.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
Team Final
Thursday, August 1
12:15 p.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
All-Around Final
Saturday, August 3
10:20 a.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
Vault Final
Sunday, August 4
9:40 a.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
Uneven Bars Final
Monday, August 5
6:36 a.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
Balance Beam Final
Monday, August 5
8:20 a.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
Floor Exercise Final
Biles will be participating in all of the competitions listed above. Fans will have a chance to catch Biles on a national broadcast seven times throughout the Olympic Games.
The Paris Olympics will be broadcasted on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Fans can also tune in online at NBCOlympics.com to catch the action.