Simone Biles loses to boozy brunch in hilarious self-deprecating fashion
Simone Biles may be an seven-time Olympic gold medalist, but there is still one thing that might break her stride — mimosas.
Following the end of the 2024 Gold Over America Tour — which wrapped last night after its final show in Detroit, Michigan — Biles appears to have celebrated with some drinks. The superstar gymnast took to her Instagram Story today to share a grid photo of her enjoying a mimosa.
Though the events that transpired, as well as the number of mimosas Biles had, were unclear, the photo seems to tell as story in four parts. Biles is dressed comfortably in a black hoodie in one photo, holding a mimosa in the next, appearing a bit shaken in the third photo, and by the fourth photo, it looks like she’s feeling the mimosas in full effect.
Perhaps she’ll need to fill up on some electrolytes. Thankfully, her husband Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens has the solution. As Biles has been wrapping up the 2024 GOAT Tour, Owens has been hard at work promoting his Good Sport beverage. Yesterday, Owens posted a Kroger shelf stacked with his drink — and shared that the grocery retailer was having a buy one, get one free promotional deal.
While Biles hasn’t shared what went down during or after mimosa time, she posted on Threads around the same time she posted her story, indicating that she was feeling emotional following the GOAT Tour’s end.
“I cannot stop crying,” Biles wrote.
While we can’t say we’ve toured the country showing off our gold medal-winning gymnastics moves, we’ve all definitely gotten all up in our feels after a few mimosas.
