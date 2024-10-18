Simone Biles, husband Jonathan Owens' sweet PDA moments on GOAT Tour
Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens is enjoying the Chicago Bears' bye week by once again joining his wife on the 'Gold Over America Tour.'
With Biles on tour and Owens in season, they have had to spend some time apart.
But, now that he has some free time, Owens joined Biles on the road ahead of this weekend's stops in her home state of Texas.
MORE: Simone Biles’ dramatic new tattoos: on neck, Jonathan Owens homage
The Olympic champion shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story showing sweet PDA moments between the two while out for a luxury steak dinner.
Biles is on the 30-stop U.S. Tour which kicked off in California in September alongside Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and recent LSU commit Hezly Rivera.
The US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard, are also on the tour.
This weekend's trio of stops are in Austin (October 18), Biles' hometown of Houston (October 19), and Fort Worth (October 20).
This summer, Owens went viral for being a proud, supportive husband at the Paris Olympics rocking custom shirts while cheering from the stands.
The 'Gold Over America Tour' will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
