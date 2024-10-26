Simone Biles stuns in leggy red bubble skirt during GOAT bye week
Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles has stayed busy since her latest dominant Olympic run at the 2024 Paris Games, embarking on the 30-stop "Gold Over America Tour" which kicked off in early September.
With just six stops remaining on the tour, the athletes are getting a well-deserved break.
The action restarts at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, October 27. However, they had a week off to enjoy some free time to kick back and relax.
Before resuming the tour, Biles shared a photodump from her bye week on tour, with some incredible food, fits, and a glimpse at the Netflix premiere of 'Simone Biles: Rising' Part 2.
One of the fits was an eye-catching red bubble skirt that will immediately make you stop scrolling.
Biles is joined by teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, along with US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard.
The GOAT's 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history. She owns seven Olympic golds, two silver, and two bronze.
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
