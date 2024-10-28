The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens pop pink champagne in cozy bed clip

The couple is spending a good, relaxing night in before their schedules pick up again.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) and his wife olympian Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) and his wife olympian Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Though Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are back in the swing of things, they’re still making time for some R&R.

Simone Biles 2024
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles, wife of Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36), before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Over the course of the past week, Biles and Owens were each on break from their respective sports. The Gold Over America Tour was on a week-long hiatus, allowing the 7-time Olympic gold medalist to enjoy a quick getaway to Los Angeles, California — where she attended the premiere of her Netflix docuseries “Simone Biles Rising: Part 2.” Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears were on a bye week from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, allowing Owens to join Biles for some baecation time.

This evening, Biles a shared a Boomerang clip on her Instagram Story featuring her and Owens enjoying some pink champagne in bed. The clip is shot from Biles’ point of view, but Owens sure looks cozy in a hoodie, relaxed in a luxury hotel bed.

Instagram / Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles enjoy some champagne in bed in a video shot by the 7-time Olympic gold medalist. / Instagram / Simone Biles

On Sunday night, the GOAT Tour resumed in Cleveland, Ohio. On the same night, the Bears’ season picked up, however, they suffered an 18-15 loss against the Washington Commanders. 

Regardless, the power couple is enjoying a nice night in before the next GOAT Tour date on Oct. 29 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and before Bears return to practice.

Jonathan Owens 2024
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) leaves the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

