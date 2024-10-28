Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens pop pink champagne in cozy bed clip
Though Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are back in the swing of things, they’re still making time for some R&R.
RELATED: Simone Biles’ sparkly sunglasses outdone by abs-popping crop top
Over the course of the past week, Biles and Owens were each on break from their respective sports. The Gold Over America Tour was on a week-long hiatus, allowing the 7-time Olympic gold medalist to enjoy a quick getaway to Los Angeles, California — where she attended the premiere of her Netflix docuseries “Simone Biles Rising: Part 2.” Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears were on a bye week from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, allowing Owens to join Biles for some baecation time.
This evening, Biles a shared a Boomerang clip on her Instagram Story featuring her and Owens enjoying some pink champagne in bed. The clip is shot from Biles’ point of view, but Owens sure looks cozy in a hoodie, relaxed in a luxury hotel bed.
On Sunday night, the GOAT Tour resumed in Cleveland, Ohio. On the same night, the Bears’ season picked up, however, they suffered an 18-15 loss against the Washington Commanders.
Regardless, the power couple is enjoying a nice night in before the next GOAT Tour date on Oct. 29 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and before Bears return to practice.
