Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens drop baecation pics during Bears bye week
While the Chicago Bears have been in a bye week, Simone Biles has been enjoying some quality time with her husband, the Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
Today, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to share some photos and videos from their baecation. Over the course of the past week, Owens has accompanied Biles on the Gold Over America Tour, where he even gave a hand at some of Biles’ gymnastic stunts. The couple has also been on several dates — to the arcade, to various restaurants, and on lavish shopping sprees.
At the time of writing, Biles herself is on break from the Gold Over America Tour, after wrapping up Austin, Houston, and Fort Worth stops in her home state of Texas. Biles is currently in Los Angeles, California, enjoying downtime with Owens, as well as her younger sister, Adria.
Last night, Biles and family, along with Owens, attended the premiere of the second part of her Netflix docuseries, “Simone Biles Rising,” during which, Biles slayed in a gorgeous floral dress, prompting a thrilled reaction from Owens.
As the couples’ baecation is about to wrap up, fans can look forward to seeing more of them soon.
The GOAT Tour resumes Sunday, Oct. 27 in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3 before wrapping in Detroit, Michigan. Also on Sunday, the Bears will face off against the Washington Commanders.
And of course, “Simone Biles Rising: Part 2” begins streaming on Netflix tomorrow.
